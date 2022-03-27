NK propaganda outlet slams Yoon's approach toward Pyongyang

A news report on a North Korean missile launch is aired on a TV screen at Seoul Station in Seoul last Thursday. (Yonhap)

A North Korean propaganda outlet on Sunday criticized South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's policy stance on the Kim Jong-un regime as a move to revive "confrontational" approaches by former conservative administrations in Seoul.

The Tongil Voice claimed that Yoon is poised to follow the policy lines of two former presidents, Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye, who took tougher approaches than current liberal President Moon Jae-in.

"Yoon is struggling to resurrect the anti-republic confrontational policies that past conservative forces promoted," the outlet said in a piece titled, "A poisonous plant gives rise to a poisonous herb."

It also claimed that Yoon's policy is to use inter-Korean dialogue as a means only for the North's denuclearization, keep strong sanctions until the North's denuclearization and start cross-border cooperation only when the regime takes actual denuclearization steps like its declaration of nuclear arms.

During his presidential campaign, Yoon promoted his push for "peace through strength" by suggesting he would employ a preemptive strike in case of an imminent North Korean threat and deploy additional units of the US THAAD anti-missile system to South Korea.

In a different story, the outlet took a swipe at the planned South Korea-US summertime military training. It argued the South's military authorities are engaging in an anti-Pyongyang "confrontational commotion" following Yoon's election. (Yonhap)