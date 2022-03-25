[Today’s K-pop] Hybe signals launch of 1st girl group

(Credit: Source Music)



The first girl group to debut under hit entertainment company Hybe kicked off a countdown to its launch on Friday.



Source Music, an agency under the mega label, opened a web page that only said “IM FEARLESS” alongside a clock. A project begin on March 28 and run until the group makes its official debut in May.



The company announced earlier this month that it has signed Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chaewon, formerly of IZ*ONE, as many speculated. Bang Sihyuk, chairman of Hybe, recently posted a picture taken with the two and said “Welcome!” on social media.



According to local media reports on Friday, the group will consist of six members, one trainee from Pledis Entertainment and two from Source Music as well as the two idols. The last member hails from Netherlands and was handpicked by the head of Source Music.



Twice sets another record in Japan



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice topped Oricon’s weekly combined album ranking for the sixth time with its fourth best-of album in Japan, according to an announcement made on Friday.



The compilation album, dubbed “#Twice4,” was No. 1 on the chart and the band now holds the record for most chart-toppers on the tally.



The album landed atop Oricon’s daily album chart when it was released on March 16 and also ranked No. 1 on its weekly album chart. It was the eighth time for Twice, and the most for an international female act. It also ties with the second-most for an international act.



The album swept major music charts in Japan including Billboard Japan’s top album sales chart.



In April, the nine-member act will hold a three-day concert at Tokyo Dome. In July, it will release a studio album in Japan.



EXO’s Suho co-wrote all songs on solo album



(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Suho of EXO participated in writing the lyrics for all of the tracks from his forthcoming solo EP, according to his label SM Entertainment on Friday.



The EP, titled “Grey Suit,” consists of six songs including the title track. All of the songs are themed around time.



The veteran idol released his first solo EP “Self-Portrait” in March 2020 and topped iTunes top albums chart in 53 regions as well as a series of music charts at home and abroad.



He completed his mandatory military duty last month.



In the meantime, EXO will celebrate its tenth anniversary with fans at a fan meet event in Seoul on April 9. Suho, Xiumin, DO, Kai and Sehoon will be at the event that will be livestreamed as well. The rest of the bandmates are serving their military duty.



CNBlue’s Minhyuk publishes book



(Credit: FNC Entertainment)