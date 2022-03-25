 Back To Top
Actor Gang Dong-won signs with CAA

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Mar 25, 2022 - 18:01       Updated : Mar 25, 2022 - 18:09
Gang Dong-won (NEW)
Gang Dong-won (NEW)

Top actor Gang Dong-won has signed with the US-based talent agency Creative Artists Agency, US entertainment publication Variety reported Friday.

While he will continue to be represented in Korea by his current agency YG Entertainment, Gang’s international representation will be made by the CAA.

The 41-year-old model-turned-actor made his name hit movies including “Romance of Their Own” (2004), “Jeon Woochi: The Taoist Wizard” (2009), “A Violent Prosecutor” (2015) and “Peninsula” (2020).

“Gang’s Hollywood debut is expected to be made with Hollywood film director Simon West’s disaster movie ‘Tsunami LA,’ filmed in 2019. But the date of its release is yet to be decided,” a YG Entertainment official told The Korea Herald on Friday.

Meanwhile, a growing number of Korean actors have been signing with the overseas agency as Korean content gains influence in the global entertainment scene, especially on global streaming platforms such as Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney +.

Actor Jung Ho-yeon, 27, who rose to international stardom with Netflix phenomenon “Squid Game,” signed with CAA in November 2021 followed by her “Squid Game” colleague Lee Jung-jae in February.
Jung Ho-yeon (left) and Lee Jung-jae (Netflix, Artist Company)
Jung Ho-yeon (left) and Lee Jung-jae (Netflix, Artist Company)

“Based on CAA’s global network, the actor will be more active on the global stage,” Lee’s agency Artist Company said in a statement at the time.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
