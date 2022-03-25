 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Cardi B to star in 'Baby Shark’s Big Show!' as Sharki B

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Mar 25, 2022 - 15:33       Updated : Mar 25, 2022 - 15:33
Cardi B plays Sharki B (left) in an upcoming episode of Nickelodeon’s “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” (The Pinkfong Company)
Cardi B plays Sharki B (left) in an upcoming episode of Nickelodeon’s “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” (The Pinkfong Company)

Pinkfong, the company behind the hit YouTube “Baby Shark Dance,” is collaborating with American rap superstar Cardi B.

The rapper is scheduled to guest-star in “Baby Shark’s Big Show!”, a television program jointly produced by Pinkfong and children’s entertainment network Nickelodeon, according to a press release from The Pinkfong Company on Friday.

“Inspired by the rapper, a new character Sharki B and her family -- Offshark (played by Cardi B’s husband and rapper Offset) and Kulture Shark (played by her daughter Kulture) -- will go on a new oceanic voyage in an upcoming episode, set to be released on April 15,” a Pinkfong official said.

The upcoming episode features Baby Shark, also known as Ollie, and his best friend William meeting Sharki B and learning a new song and dance, “The Seaweed Sway.”

Fans can enjoy the music ahead of the show starting from April 8 on various streaming channels, including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.

A huge “Baby Shark” fan, Cardi B posted on her Instgram in 2019 a clip showing the rapper walking the runway to the globally popular song. She also revealed that her daughter loved the music from “Baby Shark” as well.

According to Pinkfong, “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” was broadcast in UK, Italy and Austrailia following its US premiere in 2020.

The show has recorded 26 million cumulative viewers since its release in March 2021, and it has been announced that “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” season 2 will premiere in the second half of the year.

In addition to the television series, a “Baby Shark” movie is scheduled to hit US theaters in 2023.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114