Cardi B to star in 'Baby Shark’s Big Show!' as Sharki B

Cardi B plays Sharki B (left) in an upcoming episode of Nickelodeon’s “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” (The Pinkfong Company)
Pinkfong, the company behind the hit YouTube “Baby Shark Dance,” is collaborating with American rap superstar Cardi B.
The rapper is scheduled to guest-star in “Baby Shark’s Big Show!”, a television program jointly produced by Pinkfong and children’s entertainment network Nickelodeon, according to a press release from The Pinkfong Company on Friday.
“Inspired by the rapper, a new character Sharki B and her family -- Offshark (played by Cardi B’s husband and rapper Offset) and Kulture Shark (played by her daughter Kulture) -- will go on a new oceanic voyage in an upcoming episode, set to be released on April 15,” a Pinkfong official said.
The upcoming episode features Baby Shark, also known as Ollie, and his best friend William meeting Sharki B and learning a new song and dance, “The Seaweed Sway.”
Fans can enjoy the music ahead of the show starting from April 8 on various streaming channels, including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.
A huge “Baby Shark” fan, Cardi B posted on her Instgram in 2019 a clip showing the rapper walking the runway to the globally popular song. She also revealed that her daughter loved the music from “Baby Shark” as well.
According to Pinkfong, “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” was broadcast in UK, Italy and Austrailia following its US premiere in 2020.
The show has recorded 26 million cumulative viewers since its release in March 2021, and it has been announced that “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” season 2 will premiere in the second half of the year.
In addition to the television series, a “Baby Shark” movie is scheduled to hit US theaters in 2023.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)