[Weekender] Disputes surrounding new presidential office continue

A view of Cheong Wa Dae in Jongno-gu, central Seoul (Yonhap)

President-elect Yoo Suk-yeol announced that he would begin his term on May 10 as president of the Republic of Korea at the Ministry of National Defense compound in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul.



Cheong Wa Dae -- which has been the presidential office for 70 years, since South Korea’s inaugural President Syngman Rhee -- is to open to the public on the same day.





The main office building of Cheong Wa Dae in Jongno-gu, central Seoul (Yonhap)

Putting an end to the legacy of the “imperial presidency” and to better communicate with people are reasons offered in explaining the plan to abandon the Blue House. The presidential office located right on the foot of Bukaksan, the 342-meter-high granite mountain in the middle of Seoul, has often been characterized as an isolated place.



“I do understand the concerns that I might be rushing to move the presidential office too hastily with just 50 days left before starting the term. But I determined that it would be much more difficult to move away from the symbol of imperial power, Cheong Wa Dae, after moving into the compound,” Yoon said in a press conference on March 20.



Relocating the presidential office has been a frequently revisited issue. Past presidents, including Kim Young-sam (1993-98) and Kim Dae-jung (1998-2003), sought to move to better communicate with the people, but their plans were not realized due to practical problems. Current president Moon Jae-in also pledged during his election campaign to open the Gwanghwanum era, moving the presidential office into the nearby area of downtown Seoul, but he too later gave up on the idea.





A view of Cheong Wa Dae (back) and Gyeongbokgung in Jongno-gu, central Seoul (Yonhap)