[From the Scene] Has frenzy for Chanel died down? Shoppers say rarity factor has faded

Until just a couple of months ago, long lines in front of department store entries connected to Chanel were crowded with shoppers eager to grab bags priced at some 10 million won ($8,200). Some brought their own chairs for a more comfortable wait, while others set up tents to stay warm the night before.



But the desire to get hold of luxury fashion items accentuated with the signature Chanel mark, however, appears to be losing steam. It seems an “open run,” a local shopping term referring to a chaotic situation where customers rush into the stores as soon as they open, is no longer needed at Chanel boutiques in Seoul.



When The Korea Herald visited three major Seoul department stores -- Shinsegae Department Store in Gangnam, Hyundai Department Store in Apgujeong and the Avenuel World Tower branch of Lotte Department Store in Jamsil -- between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, it was hard to find people lining up for Chanel.





Gwon Se-yong, a Seoulite in his 60s, said he waited just five minutes to enter the Chanel boutique at Apgujeong Hyundai Department Store with his wife.



“Last year, it was almost impossible to step foot into a Chanel store with all the waiting hours. I was surprised to get in so soon today,” Gwon said. “I’m glad I can finally buy my wife a Chanel bag.”



Despite the shortened waiting times, more customers seem hesitant to purchase the long-awaited Chanel bags.



Kim Na-yeon, a Seoulite in her 20s, came out empty-handed after visiting the Chanel boutique at Avenuel World Tower, saying she had mixed feelings about making a purchase.



“I’ve waited so long to buy a Chanel Coco Handle bag and I’ll probably buy it. However, I see so many women holding a Chanel wherever I go, so I think I’m becoming a bit cautious before spending a huge sum of money to buy something so common,” Kim said.



Lee Sung-eun, a 33-year-old teacher who recently visited the Chanel shop at Avenuel World Tower, said she too is having second thoughts about purchasing her dream bag -- Chanel 2.55, designed by Coco Chanel.



“I even opened up a savings account to buy the Chanel bag. But now, when I picture Chanel, all I can think of is people waiting endlessly in streets and frantically racing into the store. I don’t think the open run frenzy was all that positive to the brand’s image,” Lee said.





