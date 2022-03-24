 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Life&Style

Physical shows’ return at Seoul Fashion Week reinvigorates stagnant fashion industry

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Mar 24, 2022 - 15:05       Updated : Mar 24, 2022 - 16:49
Miss Gee Collection’s 2022 fall-winter collection (Seoul Fashion Week)
Miss Gee Collection’s 2022 fall-winter collection (Seoul Fashion Week)
Seoul Fashion Week, South Korea’s biggest fashion event held every March and October, wrapped up its six-day fashion extravaganza on Wednesday. By holding in-person shows and events for the first time in three years, it revived the stagnant local fashion industry, which has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 Fall-Winter Seoul Fashion Week ran in an online-offline hybrid format to avoid crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 35 fashion brands -- 23 established designer brands for the Seoul Collection shows and 12 rookie designer brands for the Generation Next shows -- presented their collections on the catwalk. Twenty-three shows had been prerecorded for streaming.

Bonbom’s 2022 fall-winter collection (Seoul Fashion Week)
Bonbom’s 2022 fall-winter collection (Seoul Fashion Week)
Bonbom’s 2022 fall-winter collection (Seoul Fashion Week)
Bonbom’s 2022 fall-winter collection (Seoul Fashion Week)
The biannual event kicked off on March 18 at the Seoul Museum of Craft Art in central Seoul, where three fashion labels -- Bonbom, C-Zann E and Beyond Closet -- presented their collections with in-person catwalk shows. About 150 people -- among them Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, big-name celebrities and buyers -- were in attendance.

Nine rookie designer brands, including Nodicoma, Ice Garden and July Column, held offline runways for the Generation Next shows at Han Collection in central Seoul from Sunday to Tuesday. Miss Gee Collection brought the Seoul Fashion Week to a close Wednesday with a prerecorded fashion show titled “Keep Up the Light.”

Four local designer brands -- Doucan, Eenk, LIE and Wnderkammer -- were sponsored by Seoul Fashion Week to stage shows at the 2022 Fall-Winter Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. Nine local designer brands also operated a special booth featuring Seoul Fashion Week during the latest Tranoi trade fair accompanying the latest Paris Fashion Week. 

Navy Scandal’s 2022 fall-winter collection (Seoul Fashion Week)
Navy Scandal’s 2022 fall-winter collection (Seoul Fashion Week)
Jchoi’s 2022 fall-winter collection (Seoul Fashion Week)
Jchoi’s 2022 fall-winter collection (Seoul Fashion Week)
All the fashion shows were streamed online through YouTube, Naver TV and TikTok. Actor Lee Jung-jae and model Choi So-ra promoted local fashion brands as the 2022 Fall-Winter Seoul Fashion Week’s global ambassadors.

Although the biannual fashion event’s in-person shows were completed, an on-site exhibition, where visitors can try on Seoul Fashion Week’s designer brands’ products and buy them at discounted prices, is available through the end of May at Han Collection.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114