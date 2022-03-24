Han So-hee, Park Hyung-sik tell all about unrequited love in ‘Soundtrack#1’

Actors Han So-hee (left) and Park Hyung-sik pose before an online press conference for “Soundtrack#1” on Wednesday (Walt Disney)
Global streaming platform Disney+ didn’t forget the romance as it went musical with its third Korean-language series, “Soundtrack#1.”
Starring Han So-hee and Park Hyung-sik, the music drama revolves around the two characters who have been best friends for 20 years, as their relationship changes in a romantic way.
Taking the role of songwriter Lee Eun-soo, Han said that her character is a bright, honest person who does not know much about love.
“Unlike the characters that I played in my previous projects, I am happy that I finally met a character that shares many similarities with me. Through Eun-soo, the viewers will learn and known everything there is about unrequited love,” Han said during an online press conference Wednesday.
Park, 30, who co-star the series as a rookie photographer Han Sun-woo, hoped to capture the viewers’ hearts with the emotional stories of a couple.
Though the director Kim Hee-won was not able to participate in the press conference after having tested positive for COVID-19, the production company quoted Kim’s statement that, as a music drama, she sought to focus more on the original soundtracks starring renowned musicians, including singers Kim Jong-kook, Monday Kiz, Davichi, Lee Hi, Kyuhyun and more.
The first episode of the series was made available Wednesday and the subsequent episodes are set to be released on the same day each week.
The four-part series is available exclusively on Disney+.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)