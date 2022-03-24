Posco breaks ground on lithium plant in Argentina

From left: Posco Holdings Eco-friendly Future Materials team head Yoo Byeong-og, Secretary of Industry of Argentina Ariel Schale, Salta Province Governor Gustavo Saenz, Posco Group CEO Choi Jeong-woo, Catamarca Province Governor Raul Jalil, South Korean Ambassador to Argentina Jang Myung- soo and Posco Argentina Chief Kim Kwang-bok pose for a photo during Posco Holdings’ groundbreaking ceremony held in Salar del Hombre Muerto, Argentina, Thursday. (Posco Holdings)