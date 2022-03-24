[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Hot Blooded



(Korea)



Opened March 23



Crime, Action



Directed by Cheon Myoung-kwan



In 1993 in Kuam, a small port town outside Busan, third-rate gangster Hee-su acts like a hotel manager under Don Son (Kim Kap-soo). One day, Yong-kang (Choi Mu-sung), who fled the country suspected of murder, returns home and begins causing trouble. Hee-su finds out that the trouble was caused by the drugs that Yong-kang has been smuggling.





Spencer



(UK)



Opened March 16



Drama



Directed by Pablo Larraín



During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana Spencer (Kristen Stewart), experiences an existential crisis. She finally makes the decision to end her decadelong marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing).





In Our Prime



(Korea)



Opened March 9



Drama



Directed by Park Dong-hoon



Lee Hak-sung (Choi Min-sik) works as a school security guard, but is actually a mathematical genius who has defected from North Korea. Hak-sung meets Ji-woo (Kim Dong-hwi), a student who is having a hard time fitting in at school due to his different social background. After finding out about Hak-sung’s talent, Ji-woo asks Hak-sung to tutor him.



