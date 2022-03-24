 Back To Top
Business

SPC opens two more Paris Baguette stores in Indonesia

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Mar 24, 2022 - 14:52       Updated : Mar 24, 2022 - 14:52
The new Paris Baguette store at Pondok Indah Mall, Jakarta
The new Paris Baguette store at Pondok Indah Mall, Jakarta
SPC Group said on Thursday it has opened its third Paris Baguette store in Jakarta, Indonesia, and will open a fourth one in nearby Bekasi later this month.

The latest bakery cafe opening comes just four months after the South Korean bakery giant opened its first Paris Baguette store in Indonesia in November last year in Jakarta’s Ashta District 8 shopping mall.

The third store is located in the center of the ground floor of Pondok Indah Mall, one of Jakarta’s five largest premium shopping malls, and the fourth one will open in Summarecon Mall, Bekasi, a residential area just east of Jakarta.

“We plan to open six or more stores in Jakarta and nearby cities this year as the taste and quality of Paris Baguette (foods) are highly appreciated in Indonesia,” an official at SPC Group said.

SPC Group set up a joint venture named Era Boga Patiserindo with its Indonesian partner Erajaya Group in October last year. SPC is also seeking to build a production plant in Malaysia.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
