Business

S. Korea's snack exports hit record high last year

By Kim Young-won
Published : Mar 24, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Mar 24, 2022 - 10:01
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea's exports of snacks hit a record high last year on the back of demand by stay-at-home consumers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the popularity of the Korean pop culture, customs data showed Thursday.

Exports of snacks came to an all-time high of $466 million last year, up 13.1 percent from a year earlier and extending their gains to the second straight year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Snack shipments also rose 16.6 percent to $75 million in the first two months of this year.

The customs agency said exports of snacks rose due to robust demand by stay-at-home consumers amid the protracted pandemic and the popularity of Korean cultural content.

By country, exports to the United States topped the list last year with $94 million, followed by Japan with $89 million and China with $87 million.

By item, shipments of baked goods, including cookies and pies, were the largest with $335 million, trailed by confectioneries, such as candies and jellies, with $110 million and chocolates with $21 million. (Yonhap)



By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
