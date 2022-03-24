 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

WFP extends N. Korea aid project until 2023

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 24, 2022 - 09:36       Updated : Mar 24, 2022 - 09:37
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The World Food Programme (WFP) has extended its aid program for North Korea by one year until the end of 2023, its website showed Thursday, with strict border restrictions against the COVID-19 pandemic in place there.

Under the UN agency's revised Interim Country Strategic Plan for North Korea posted on its website, it will provide additional food aid worth $32.56 million for 803,134 North Koreans through next year.

The WFP had planned to offer $182.43 million worth of aid to 3.6 million people in the country for four years from 2019.

"Since the border closure, WFP has not been able to import food or non-food items and has suspended operations," the document read. "This revision will ... allow time for WFP to resume operations and for assessments on the food security and nutrition situation to take place to inform WFP's next programme in the country."

The North has maintained strict border controls since early 2020, hampering efforts by international aid organizations to send humanitarian supplies to the impoverished country.

The WFP last distributed its remaining aid supplies in North Korea from January to March last year, assisting 566,886 people. (Yonhap)

 

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114