[From the Scene] ‘2022 Special Concert for World Peace’ presents the hopes for world peace, harmony in music

Baritone Ko Seong-hyoun and soprano Jin Yoon-hee perform “I Believe” with the Seoul Pops Orchestra at Seoul Arts Center in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)



Ranging from classical, jazz and pop to traditional Korean sounds, music filled the Seoul Arts Center’s concert hall Wednesday night in a concert held to wish for peace amid the war in Ukraine.



The “2022 Special Concert for World Peace,” co-hosted by The Korea Herald and the Seoul Arts Center, delivered a message of peace and harmony led by the Seoul Pops Orchestra’s director and conductor Ha Sung-ho.



“I am touched and amazed by how many people in Korea are sending their love and support to this special concert,” Ukraine’s Ambassador to Seoul Dmytro Ponomarenko told The Korea Herald on Wednesday night. “Though South Korea is far away from Ukraine, I can feel that the people believe the situation is closely related to them as well. I am grateful for that.“



Yoo In-taek, head of the Seoul Arts Center said, “I believe music can overcome weapons, wires and barriers. Hence, this concert has a lot of meaning. I hope music can make time for peace and harmony, defeating conflict and hatred.”



The audience waits before the start of “2022 Special Concert for World Peace” (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)