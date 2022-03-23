[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul offers new signature menu



Cafe One at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul celebrates the arrival of spring with a new signature menu combining existing favorites ideal for pairing with coffee or beer.



Highlights include the ricotta salad, made with ricotta crafted by Cafe One’s own chefs and tangy lemon juice; croque madame with Italian cotto ham and a soft bechamel sauce, topped with a sunny fried egg; and the chicken sandwich with thickly sliced chicken breast cooked sous-vide and fresh spring vegetables.



A selection of limited-edition healthy vegan dishes are also available until April 30.



Cafe One is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6737.



Gravity Seoul Pangyo presents special grill menu



Gravity Seoul Pangyo, Autograph Collection, located in the Bundang residential district of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, is showcasing a new grill menu at the first floor lounge bar, Zerovity.



The menu includes a pork chop with gravy, tenderloin beef and lamb steak, along with a mixed vegetable garnish.



For those who want to add some more to the basic menu, fried squid, chicken wings, pasta and risotto can also be ordered.



Those ordering the Zerovity Dinner Set will receive two complimentary glasses of the hotel‘s J-Lager beer.



Prices vary from 55,000 won to 130,000 won. For inquiries and reservations, call (031)-539-4810.



Westin Josun Seoul highlights ‘Exclusive Breakfast at Sushi Cho’



Sushi Cho, the Japanese dining facility located on the top floor of Westin Josun Seoul, is presenting its new breakfast set until Sept. 30.



The package consists of a one-night stay at the hotel and a dining voucher for two at Sushi Cho, for the abalone porridge breakfast.



The abalone is delivered fresh from Wando, South Jeolla Province. The set menu also includes steamed eggs, grilled fish, beef brisket salad and tofu, on top of some basic side dishes.



Prices start at 360,000 won. Reservations can be made at (02) 317-0373.



Grand Hyatt Seoul offers Jeju afternoon tea



Grand Hyatt Seoul hotel’s Gallery, the lobby lounge cafe, starts its Jeju Afternoon Tea promotion, with desserts made from ingredients local to Jeju Island.



The Gujwa carrot cake made with carrots from Gujwa, a region in Jeju famous for its tasty and aromatic carrots, Jeju apple mango tart with sweet mango mousse on top, sweet and sour Hallabong Jasmine panna cotta and a canola, honey and lychee bavarois are plated on the tea stand to delight guests’ taste buds.



The afternoon tea offers a separate buffet section that includes a selection of hot savories, finger foods, charcuterie, desserts and ice cream.



The package is available for two guests at 98,000 won, and ends mid-June. Reservations can be made by calling (02) 799-8165.

