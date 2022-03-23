 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Yongsan History Museum opens its doors on Wednesday

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Mar 23, 2022 - 16:39       Updated : Mar 23, 2022 - 16:58
Yongsan History Museum
Yongsan History Museum
Registered as Cultural Heritage No. 428, the former Yongsan Railway Hospital has been reborn as a local history museum, representative of Yongsan’s historicity and identity.

The 2,775-square-meter museum is comprised of two stories above the ground, with a viewing capacity of 100 people. The space is divided into exhibition, education, administration, preservation, landscaping and public use.

The Yongsan History Museum’s building in itself is a cultural heritage. The building, built in 1928, was used as a hospital to treat workers mobilized for railroad construction. Yongsan-gu made a special effort to preserve the value of the railway hospital’s modern architecture by restoring the exterior red brick walls and conserving its traces.

Inside, there is a permanent exhibition and hands-on experience corner. The subsidiary facilities consist of an education room, an archive media wall, a donors hall of fame, a roof garden and a cafeteria.

Yongsan-gu Mayor Sung Jang-hyun said that “Yongsan district will be presented as one of the historical and cultural cities in the world, and the Yongsan History Museum will be its starting point.”

Admission is free. It is open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 pm. It is closed on New Year’s Day, and the days of Chuseok and Seollal. It is also closed every Monday.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
concert
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114