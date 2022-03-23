Yongsan History Museum opens its doors on Wednesday

Yongsan History Museum
Registered as Cultural Heritage No. 428, the former Yongsan Railway Hospital has been reborn as a local history museum, representative of Yongsan’s historicity and identity.
The 2,775-square-meter museum is comprised of two stories above the ground, with a viewing capacity of 100 people. The space is divided into exhibition, education, administration, preservation, landscaping and public use.
The Yongsan History Museum’s building in itself is a cultural heritage. The building, built in 1928, was used as a hospital to treat workers mobilized for railroad construction. Yongsan-gu made a special effort to preserve the value of the railway hospital’s modern architecture by restoring the exterior red brick walls and conserving its traces.
Inside, there is a permanent exhibition and hands-on experience corner. The subsidiary facilities consist of an education room, an archive media wall, a donors hall of fame, a roof garden and a cafeteria.
Yongsan-gu Mayor Sung Jang-hyun said that “Yongsan district will be presented as one of the historical and cultural cities in the world, and the Yongsan History Museum will be its starting point.”
Admission is free. It is open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 pm. It is closed on New Year’s Day, and the days of Chuseok and Seollal. It is also closed every Monday.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)