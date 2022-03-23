Omicron wave pushes schools to brink

The ongoing surge in COVID-19 in Korea is wreaking havoc on schools, leaving students, parents and teachers confused with quarantine protocols
The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said Tuesday that 64,048 students and 5,750 faculty members were confirmed of COVID-19 in the past week, an increase of some 13,000 from the tally of the week before.
Even amid the virus crisis, more schools are continuing to hold in-person classes. In 1,628 schools -- 77.2 percent of schools across Seoul -- students are attending face-to-face classes every day.
“It is kind of scary to think that some of my classmates could be coming to classes though they are living with family members who have been confirmed of COVID-19,” said Choi Seong-ho, a middle school student based in northern Seoul.
The Education Ministry said students who live with someone who has been confirmed with an infection can attend classes regardless of their vaccine records. Though students are advised to stop attending classes in person until their polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test results come out, as that is only a recommendation schools cannot stop the students from attending classes.
“I know that some do not report their family’s contagion to teachers because they do not want that kind of attention from other classmates,” Choi said.
Teachers, overwhelmed with quarantine duties, say schools are in “complete chaos.”
“It is just too much. I have to take over classes for other confirmed teachers and also carry out duties related to infectious disease control and prevention. Even if students report the contagion of their family members, there is actually nothing I can do about it,” said an exasperated teacher in her early 30s who works at a school in southern Seoul.
“It’s not just about the teachers, too. Food service workers, janitors and other faculty members are being infected, making it impossible for schools to function normally,” she said.
Some schools have reported cluster infections among food service workers. Left with no choice but to send students home early with the lunch service coming to a sudden halt, the burden is passed on to parents.
“Though I understand the school did not have a choice, this is frustrating for us. As many of my teammates have been confirmed for or isolated due to COVID-19, it is not easy to ask for time off all of a sudden,” said Kim Mi-kyeong, a working mom in her 40s.
Kim had to work from home earlier this month as her child’s school went into an online-only class routine due to soaring cases of confirmed cases in students.
“I was lucky to work from home. Some of my friends are quitting their jobs to care for children who are unable to attend classes normally,” she said. “I know that the virus state is unpredictable. But we are all so unprepared.”
The Education Ministry and education authorities, however, are continuing to put forward the “normalcy attendance” scheme.
Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye said earlier this month that the attendance protocol is unlikely to change, as “compared to other facilities, schools have been safe with tight quarantine protocols.”
Authorities are going forward with the self-testing scheme, claiming it can prevent the spread of the virus at schools.
From April 18, students -- who have been testing themselves twice a week with self-testing kits -- will be advised to test themselves once a week to attend classes.
The Seoul education office has filed for 50.6 billion won ($41.7 million) in a revised supplementary budget to the Seoul City Council to respond to the omicron wave.
“The omicron spread has been reflected at schools,” Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon said at a press briefing Tuesday.
“It would be unlikely to stop the use of self-testing kits after April,” Cho said. “If the situation worsens, students may have to test themselves twice a week again.”
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)