Finance

Moon taps IMF director as new central bank chief

Nomination intensifies power struggle as Yoon denies Cheong Wa Dae’s claim of having prior consultation on the matter

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Mar 23, 2022 - 15:35       Updated : Mar 23, 2022 - 15:35
Rhee Chang-yong, director of the Asia and Pacific department at the International Monetary Fund (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in tapped Rhee Chang-yong, director of the Asia and Pacific department at the International Monetary Fund as the nation’s next central bank chief on Wednesday, but was immersed in controversy as President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s office denied its part in the nomination.

Rhee’s nomination comes on the heels of an apparent weekslong power struggle between the outgoing Moon and the incoming Yoon administrations on naming key staff members. This had prompted worries that the Bank of Korea would face a leadership absence for the first time in history after the current chief Lee Ju-yeol steps down on March 31.

A presidential Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters on condition of anonymity on Wednesday that a prior consultation with Yoon had taken place for Rhee’s nomination to resolve the issues surrounding the BOK’s possible leadership absence.

However, Yoon’s office refuted the claims, saying that the president-elect has yet to name his administration’s candidate for the position, casting a cloud over Rhee’s nomination.

On Rhee’s nomination, President Moon’s senior secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun said he was tapped for his experience and knowledge in monetary and financial areas alongside the trust he gained from his colleagues. Park also mentioned his strong global network, which is expected to help him contribute to stabilization of inflation and the overall financial market through implementation of monetary policies aligned with the global economy.

The 61-year-old nominee became the director of Asia and Pacific department of the IMF in 2013 after serving two years as chief economist at the Asian Development Bank.

He previously served as vice chief of the G20 Preparation Committee, vice chief of the Financial Services Commission and an economics professor at Seoul National University before becoming the ADB’s chief economist.

Rhee has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Seoul National University. He served in numerous private posts as economic adviser after completing a Ph.D. in economics at Harvard University in 1989.

The tension between Moon and Yoon have been mounting with both sides failing to bridge their differences over issues in addition to key nominations. These issues include pardoning imprisoned former President Lee Myung-bak and relocating the presidential office to the main Defense Ministry building in central Seoul.

A planned meeting between the two was canceled last week, breaking the tradition that the outgoing president greets the elect within 10 days after the election. Yoon was elected on March 9.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
