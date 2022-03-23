China says 91,900 barrels of oil, 18% of annual cap, supplied to N. Korea in 2021

North Korean-flagged tanker Chon Ma San (File photo -- Japanese Ministry of Defense)

China reported that it had provided around 91,900 barrels of refined petroleum to North Korea last year, tantamount to 18 percent of the UN-mandated oil import cap, while Russia claimed that it had no longer supplied oil in the same period.



The UN Security Council sanctions committee on North Korea has recently updated the total amount of refined petroleum products that were exported and transferred by Beijing and Moscow to Pyongyang last and this year.



Under UNSC Resolution 2397, North Korea is allowed to import up to 500,000 barrels of all refined petroleum products per year from the beginning of 2018. All UN member states are also mandated to notify the 1718 sanctions committee every month of the amount of oil flown into North Korea.



China reported that it had supplied 10,822 and 6,295 barrels of oil, respectively, in January and February this year, according to the website of the UNSC sanctions committee Wednesday.



Beijing also said that it had provided a total of 91,909 barrels of oil in 2021, which is approximately 18.4 percent of oil import limits set by the UNSC. But the country did not inform the committee of the trade volume for last January and February.



China conspicuously transferred 41,973 barrels of refined petroleum only last September, which is the largest monthly trade volume and accounts for 45.7 percent of the aggregate amount of that year.



In contrast, Russia said North Korea had not procured oil at all from the country last year in its report to the sanctions committee.



Russia, which is the third-largest oil producer behind the US and Saudi Arabia, has claimed that it has entirely suspended supplying oil to North Korea since October 2020.



But the record shows that Russia provided a much larger amount of oil to North Korea than China between 2018 and 2020. The reported oil supplies from Moscow were more than double that of Beijing in 2020.





Supply, sale or transfer of refined petroleum products to North Korea (Korea Herald)