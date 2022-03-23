 Back To Top
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher on US gains

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 23, 2022 - 09:31       Updated : Mar 23, 2022 - 09:35
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean shares got off to a strong start Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, led by institutional investors' purchase of big-cap shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) rose 26.48 points, or 0.98 percent, to reach 2,736.48 as of 9:15 a.m.

Overnight, the US stock market finished higher, as investors digested recent hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.74 percent, and the Nasdaq composite surged 1.95 percent.

On the Seoul bourse, most large-cap shares gathered ground, with steel and financials leading the overall gains.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 1 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor jumped 1.44 percent.

No. 1 steelmaker Posco Holdings spiked 3.58 percent, and KB Financial Group climbed 2.39 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,214.20 won against the US dollar, down 3.9 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

