[Today’s K-pop] SHINee’s Onew to drop solo music: report

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Onew of SHINee is preparing for a second solo album that will be released in April, according to local news reports on Tuesday.



Label SM Entertainment confirmed the news following the reports.



The veteran idol put out his first solo album “Voice” in 2018. It landed atop the iTunes top albums chart in 23 regions. In January, he hinted during a variety show appearance that he would return as a solo musician.



He has been participating in a series of original soundtracks, most recently for the drama “Forecasting Love and Weather” which began airing last month.



Last year, SHINee made a comeback for the first time in almost three years with its seventh full album “Don’t Call Me,” which topped the iTunes top albums chart in 45 regions. The repackage album “Atlantis” also ranked No. 1 on the same chart in 26 regions.



Twice tops Oricon chart for record 8th time



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice rose to the top of the Japanese Oricon weekly album chart with its fourth best-of album.



This is the eighth time the group topped the chart, a record for an international female artist, according to label JYP Entertainment. This replaces the seven-time record held by BoA and her band.



The album, dubbed “#Twice4,” came out last week and includes “I Can’t Stop Me,” “Cry For Me,” and “Alcohol-Free” in both Japanese and Korean. Its third best-of album also was No. 1 on the chart when it was released in 2020.



The nine-member act will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its Japanese debut with a three-day concert at Tokyo Dome next month. It is part of its international tour that took the band to five cities in the US in February.



VeriVery may postpone return as Dongheon tests positive for COVID-19



(Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment)



VeriVery’s Dongheon tested positive for COVID-19, announced agency Jellyfish Entertainment Tuesday.



He will suspend all activities and focus on treatment. Last week, as many as five of the band’s seven members contracted the virus.



The band is slated to release a digital single titled “VeriVery Series O [Round 0: Who]” on Wednesday. It will be the prequel to the band’s “O” series and will show how members’ perspectives can expand. In the teaser content for the single, the bandmates hinted that they were ready to shed darkness and show their sexier sides.



VeriVery debuted in January 2019 and unveiled a documentary last week, giving fans a glimpse of its first US tour from December 2021.



T1419 sings out to fans



(Credit: MLD Entertainment)