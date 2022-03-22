Singer-songwriter Seori says all-English ‘Can’t Stop This Party’ was new challenge

Singer-songwriter Seori performs onstage during a press showcase event held ahead of the release of her fifth digital single “Can’t Stop This Party,” in Seoul, Wednesday. (Atispaus)

Singer-songwriter Seori returned to the stage with her fifth digital single “Can’t Stop This Party” Tuesday, after a seven-month hiatus.



“The newly launched single was a new experience and a challenge,” the artist said at a press showcase event held in western Seoul ahead of the single’s release at 1 p.m. via online music streaming platforms.



“Can’t Stop This Party” is an all-English language single and a follow-up to “Dive With You,” which was released last August. “Can’t Stop This Party” It is a synth pop-style song, containing a message of hope for those who are going through hard times.



Seori, 25, said the dreamlike, chilling and unique vibe was quite challenging for her. This time, instead of writing the song, she focused on harmonizing its message and distinctive concept with her soulful and husky voice.



Seori began as a cover song artist on YouTube, singing well-known pop songs such as Abir’s “Tango,” Khalid’s “Talk” and Rachel Yamagata’s “Be Be Your Love.” Her unique voice coupled with her outstanding English pronunciation instantly caught viewers’ ears. The artist credits hours spent practicing pronunciation as a youngster in an attempt to capture the feelings of English-language pop songs.



