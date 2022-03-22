CNP Motors, e.L.e Media sign MOU with Alpha Motor Corporation for future promotions

Logos of CNP Motors, e.L.e Media and Alpha Motor Corporation. (Courtesty of Rolling Stone Korea and Alpha Motor Corporation)
The parent company of Rolling Stone Korea, e.L.e Media, and South Korean carmaker CNP Motors announced that they had signed a pact with American vehicle company Alpha Motor Corporation on March 12.
Global media company e.L.e Media has signed a memorandum of understanding with Alpha Motor Corporation to “promote mutually beneficial business directions,” the company said in a statement.
Under the partnership, e.L.e Media will support marketing and producing content for Alpha Motor’s products and brand name, while CNP Motors will make efforts to help the American carmaker’s visions backed by innovative technology and designs.
“Alpha Motor’s unique technology and innovative design are revolutions that are competitive in the current EV market,” Lee Jung-hee, the CEO of CNP Motors, said in the statement.
Edward Lee, the CEO of Alpha Motor Corporation, also expressed his excitement about how the pact will synergize in the future.
“Alpha Motor’s mission is to ‘Move Humanity’ in the electric vehicle market. (We) also prioritize efficiency and sustainability in each stage of designing, developing, distributing and selling electronic automobiles,” he added.
Meanwhile, Alpha Motor will focus on improving its technology while carrying its traits of vehicles. e.L.e Media and CNP Motors will branch out to NFT and metaverse production planning and development and expand its promotions of Alpha Motor’s brand promotion and products.
By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com
)