Cherry blossom street in Yeouido to welcome visitors this year but without festival

A popular cherry blossom street in Seoul's Yeouido district will welcome visitors during the blossoming season later this month, the first time in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Tuesday.

The street in Yeongdeungpo Ward, one of the most well-known spots to enjoy the spring flower in Seoul, is where the cherry blossom festival is held every year, but the festival has been canceled for two consecutive years due to the pandemic.

This year, the ward office decided not to hold the festival but will open the street to people from March 31 to April 8 in line with a nationwide plan to gradually return to normalcy.

Visitors can walk the 1.7-kilometer-long road behind the National Assembly Complex from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. No electric scooters or bicycles will be allowed on the road.

"We will return the cherry blossom street to the people under strict rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Chai Hyun-il, the ward chief, said.

"We hope those weary of the pandemic enjoy the outdoor cherry blossom street where infection risk is relatively low and welcome the bright start of spring." (Yonhap)