 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Cherry blossom street in Yeouido to welcome visitors this year but without festival

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 22, 2022 - 13:16       Updated : Mar 22, 2022 - 14:15
Two women walk under cherry blossoms in Yeouido, Seoul, on April 5, 2021. (Yonhap)
Two women walk under cherry blossoms in Yeouido, Seoul, on April 5, 2021. (Yonhap)

A popular cherry blossom street in Seoul's Yeouido district will welcome visitors during the blossoming season later this month, the first time in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Tuesday.

The street in Yeongdeungpo Ward, one of the most well-known spots to enjoy the spring flower in Seoul, is where the cherry blossom festival is held every year, but the festival has been canceled for two consecutive years due to the pandemic.

This year, the ward office decided not to hold the festival but will open the street to people from March 31 to April 8 in line with a nationwide plan to gradually return to normalcy.

Visitors can walk the 1.7-kilometer-long road behind the National Assembly Complex from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. No electric scooters or bicycles will be allowed on the road.

"We will return the cherry blossom street to the people under strict rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Chai Hyun-il, the ward chief, said.

"We hope those weary of the pandemic enjoy the outdoor cherry blossom street where infection risk is relatively low and welcome the bright start of spring." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
concert
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114