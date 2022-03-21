'I don't have a future, I just have right now': Ukranian refugees speak out

KH: Could you tell us what you are doing in Poland?
Tetiana: We help people who are in need. First, we didn’t really know what to do to be helpful. But now we know who to contact and where to go in order to help people. We find apartments for Ukrainian refugees. We also buy necessities like food and medicine to send to people in Poland, including our husbands who are protecting the country in Ukraine.
Olha: We are also doing DDoS (denial-of-service) attacks against Russian sites, as there is a lot of fake news regarding current situations. My family is in Crimea as I was born there. I keep in touch with them to make sure they are safe. But they don’t believe what’s happening with the war or the explosions. They watch Russian televisions and say the reports of Russian attack are propaganda.
KH: Why do you do what you do? Many reports show Ukrainian civilians fighting against the Russian military with bare hands. Where does that courage come from?
Olha: Everybody wants to do at least something, or else it feels like you would lose your mind. I took a break from my job to do something meaningful because the work you get from your salary will not help my country win.
We are also realizing that if someone gets hurt, they could be your friends’ or relatives’ friend. Even a friend of a friend of a friend. If that person’s hurt, that would be your friend’s pain. And your friend’s pain is your pain. And it gets to the level where you understand you’re trying to protect the whole nation.
During COVID-19, I had a chance to really explore this country. And we were so surprised by nature and so many amazing things Ukraine has. I can’t imagine telling my future children how beautiful our country was, but now it’s gone because they’re all destroyed, and we failed to protect it. That’s why we will do everything in our hands to get it back.
KH: Any last messages?
Olha: Victory is not something that’s given to you, but something you fight for. The reason we wake up in the morning every day. People lost their families and civilians are hurt every single day. The war doesn’t rest. But as soon as we unite, we will stop this. I would like to thank so many people across the world who are eager to help out Ukraine and also The Korea Herald for helping us to share our story and the truth. Thank you.
By Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com) and Kim Min-jung (minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com)
Video by Team Konnect
Kim Min-jung (minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com)
Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)
Kim Jeong-ryul (ryul@heraldcorp.com)
Kim Su-hyeon (suhyeon0323@heraldcorp.com)
Park Sun-yeong (psyworld0710@heraldcorp.com)
Yumi Yoshida in Poland contributed to this video.