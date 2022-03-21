[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids tops iTunes chart in 53 regions

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Stray Kids landed atop the iTunes top albums chart in 53 regions with its latest EP “Oddinary.”



The EP was released on Friday and stayed on top of multiple worldwide iTunes albums chart for three days. It swept across music charts at home as well. The main track “Maniac” was No. 1 on iTunes top songs chart in 35 regions and also on the worldwide iTunes songs chart.



The song hit Spotify’s global top 200 chart at No. 25, surpassing the group’s previous high of No. 86 recorded last year by “Thunderous,” the focus track from its second LP. Furthermore, all of the tracks from the new EP appeared on the chart, making the band the third K-pop group to achieve the feat, after BTS and Blackpink.



The EP sold over 1.3 million copies in pre-orders and sold more than 535,000 copies in two days since release.



Meanwhile, Changbin, Han and Seungmin have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday and the band canceled its appearance in a television music chart show. Stray Kids landed atop the iTunes top albums chart in 53 regions with its latest EP “Oddinary.”The EP was released on Friday and stayed on top of multiple worldwide iTunes albums chart for three days. It swept across music charts at home as well. The main track “Maniac” was No. 1 on iTunes top songs chart in 35 regions and also on the worldwide iTunes songs chart.The song hit Spotify’s global top 200 chart at No. 25, surpassing the group’s previous high of No. 86 recorded last year by “Thunderous,” the focus track from its second LP. Furthermore, all of the tracks from the new EP appeared on the chart, making the band the third K-pop group to achieve the feat, after BTS and Blackpink.The EP sold over 1.3 million copies in pre-orders and sold more than 535,000 copies in two days since release.Meanwhile, Changbin, Han and Seungmin have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday and the band canceled its appearance in a television music chart show. Blackpink’s Lisa marks birthday with limited edition album



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



A limited edition of “Lalisa,” the solo debut EP of Blackpink’s Lisa, will be released in celebration of the Blackpink member’s upcoming birthday.



A total of 3,270 units of a golden LP edition of the album were made, in honor of the singer’s March 27 birthday.



She participated in the design of the package that includes images from the music video for focus track “Lalisa” and unpublished shots from the performance video for another hit track “Money.”



Lisa set a series of records with the solo album that came out last September. The title track ranked No. 84 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and No. 64 on UK’s Official single top 100. It also was a chart-topper on iTunes top songs chart in 72 regions and YouTube’s global top 100 songs. A limited edition of “Lalisa,” the solo debut EP of Blackpink’s Lisa, will be released in celebration of the Blackpink member’s upcoming birthday.A total of 3,270 units of a golden LP edition of the album were made, in honor of the singer’s March 27 birthday.She participated in the design of the package that includes images from the music video for focus track “Lalisa” and unpublished shots from the performance video for another hit track “Money.”Lisa set a series of records with the solo album that came out last September. The title track ranked No. 84 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and No. 64 on UK’s Official single top 100. It also was a chart-topper on iTunes top songs chart in 72 regions and YouTube’s global top 100 songs. Kwon Eunbi to drop 2nd EP in April





(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)



Kwon Eunbi will come out with her second EP “Color” on April 4, announced agency Woollim Entertainment on Monday.



In the teaser clip, she appeared in a white dress complete with a wreath on her head floating in water. The dreamy ambience of the clip hinted that the new EP will be themed after watercolor paintings.



The former leader of IZ*ONE debuted as a solo musician about seven months ago and her first EP “Open” ranked No. 3 on Billboard’s world digital song sales chart. It also was among top three on iTunes top K-pop albums chart in 17 regions.



Earlier this month she released single “Esper” through fandom platform Universe. She also is the emcee for a live show on a K-pop platform Mubeat that allows fans from around the world to communicate with musicians real-time. Kwon Eunbi will come out with her second EP “Color” on April 4, announced agency Woollim Entertainment on Monday.In the teaser clip, she appeared in a white dress complete with a wreath on her head floating in water. The dreamy ambience of the clip hinted that the new EP will be themed after watercolor paintings.The former leader of IZ*ONE debuted as a solo musician about seven months ago and her first EP “Open” ranked No. 3 on Billboard’s world digital song sales chart. It also was among top three on iTunes top K-pop albums chart in 17 regions.Earlier this month she released single “Esper” through fandom platform Universe. She also is the emcee for a live show on a K-pop platform Mubeat that allows fans from around the world to communicate with musicians real-time. WEi to host 1st standalone concert next month



(Credit: WE Entertainment)