National

ASEAN-Korea Centre releases startup ecosystem videos

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Mar 22, 2022 - 11:47       Updated : Mar 22, 2022 - 13:17
(ASEAN-Korea Centre)
(ASEAN-Korea Centre)
ASEAN-Korea Center on Monday released the first clip in a series of videos on the ASEAN-Korea startup ecosystem.

The 12 videos were produced in collaboration with the ASEAN Coordinating Committee on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the ASEAN Secretariat.

Two general session videos will feature presentations by Roh Yong-seok, director general for startup promotion policy at the Ministry of SMEs and Startups; and Le Quang Lan, director of Market Integration Directorate at the ASEAN Secretariat, the center said.

Videos by the 10 ASEAN member states will introduce the government ministries and agencies of each member state and provide insights on startup ecosystem frameworks, data and statistics, funding, incentives and capacity-building programs.

The major objective of the project is to share up-to-date information on ASEAN and Korea’s startup ecosystem to enhance awareness and understanding for potential investors and the general public.

The project is an extension of the center’s efforts to promote ASEAN startups through “ASEAN-Korea Startup Week: Online Challenge” organized by AKC since 2018.

The videos are expected to promote economic cooperation between ASEAN and Korea, support expansion of startup networks, strengthen and sustain partnerships between ASEAN and Korea in the startup ecosystem development, the center said.

The videos are available on the YouTube channels of AKC (www.youtube.com/akcsns) and the ASEAN Secretariat (www.youtube.com/c/aseansecretariatofficial).

By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
