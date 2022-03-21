Gyeongbokgung Palace to open for nighttime viewing

A view of Gyeongbokgung at night (CHA)
Joseon royal palace Gyeongbokgung will be open for nighttime viewing from April 1 to May 29, the Cultural Heritage Administration said Monday.
The night view of Gyeongbokgung in spring is noted for its beautiful blossoms, including the weeping cherry blossoms and bright azaleas that light up the night.
Up to 1,300 visitors will be admitted per evening and reservations are required through the 11Street website. Online reservations will open Thursday morning, with each person limited to two tickets.
A hundred tickets are set aside daily for foreigners to purchase on-site at the ticketing booth. Visitors dressed in hanbok will be admitted for free without reservation.
There are no evening tours on Mondays and Tuesdays, and visits will also be restricted from May 11 to 15, due to the Palace Cultural Festival.
The nighttime opening hours are from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with the last admission at 8:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Gyeonghoeru, the largest two-story pavilion structure in Korea, will be open for special tours from April 1 to Oct. 31.
Built in 1412 during the reign of King Taejong, the pond-side pavilion was a venue for royal entertainment and ceremonies.
Gyeonghoeru will be open three times daily at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Each 30-minute guided tour can accommodate up to 20 guests.
Reservations for Gyeonghoeru tours open Friday on the website for the Gyeongbokgung Palace Management Office.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
)