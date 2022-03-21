Seoul Independent Film Festival to hold ‘Indie Picnic 2022’ in April

A scene from “Sinner” directed by Yang Jae-joon, which will be screened during “Indie Picnic 2022” (Seoul Independent Film Festival)



Seoul Independent Film Festival on Monday announced that it will hold a screening event, “Indie Picnic 2022,” at Indie Space in Seoul starting on April 8.



The screening event, which will be held from Friday to Sunday over a two-week period, will run from April 8 to 10 and also from April 15 to 17.



The event organizer selected 23 short films and nine features, which include “Sinner” directed by Yang Jae-joon, the top winner of the short film section during last year’s Seoul Independent Film Festival.



Yang’s film features a story about Seong-ah, a woman who lives in a camp at a church welfare facility. After confessing her wrongdoings, she takes on different tasks to atone for her sins. She tries her best to complete them, but it doesn’t work out as she wishes.



Other short film section winners including “CITI-100” directed by Hwang Sun-young, “Wasteland” directed by Lee Tack and “No problem” by Lee Jun-seop will also be screened during the event.



Seoul Independent Film Festival added it will screen movies that were selected through a matching project that connected local indie movie creators with distributors.



The organizer also highlighted that one of the offerings, “Jessie Story” directed by Le Ha-eun, features Netflix’s “Squid Game” star Anupam Tripathi.





A scene from “Jessie Story” directed by Le Ha-eun, which will be screened during “Indie Picnic 2022” (Seoul Independent Film Festival)