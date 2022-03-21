 Back To Top
Entertainment

Hybe, FNC to kick off series of US auditions in April

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Mar 21, 2022 - 13:54       Updated : Mar 21, 2022 - 13:54
Poster image of “Hybe Multi-label Audition” (Hybe)
Poster image of “Hybe Multi-label Audition” (Hybe)
Hybe, the agency behind BTS, and FNC Entertainment, the company behind SF9, announced their plans Monday to hold a series of auditions in the US aimed at finding new talents.

Hybe’s seven subsidiaries -- Big Hit Music, Belift Lab, Source Music, Pledis Entertainment, Koz Entertainment, Hybe Labels Japan and Hybe America -- are set to hold their first joint auditions in Las Vegas next month.

“Hybe Multi-label Audition” will take place four times on April 8-9 and April 15-16 there. Anyone who dreams of being a next-generation global artist born between 2003 and 2011 can apply for the audition until April 4, regardless of gender.

Applicants can select their intended fields from singing, rapping and dancing. While Hybe is planning on announcing more detailed information related to the audition, they can be found at Hybe labels audition’s Instagram and its YouTube channel, the agency said.

Hybe subsidiaries’ management clients include BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, Seventeen, Fromis_9 and Zico. Hybe America’s affiliate record firm SB Projects manages globally renowned artists, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and J Balvin.

Promotional image of “2022 FNC Pick Up Stage: USA Tour” (FNC Entertainment)
Promotional image of “2022 FNC Pick Up Stage: USA Tour” (FNC Entertainment)
FNC will also hold a series of in-person auditions in the US, starting next month. The upcoming audition, titled “2022 FNC Pick Up Stage: USA Tour,” will take place in six cities sixteen times.

It will begin in Seattle on April 18-19 and continue traveling to San Francisco on April 20-21, Los Angeles on April 22-24, and New Jersey and New York on April 28-May 1. Anyone born between 2003 and 2010 can apply for the audition, regardless of gender.

Applicants must submit their applications on-site on their given audition date. Recruitment fields are divided into vocal, rap, dance, acting, appearance, musical instrument performance and modeling. The applicants can apply through two methods -- auditions at regional academy visits in six cities and public auditions in Los Angeles, New Jersey and New York.

The final recruits will be selected from each stage of the regional auditions, executive auditions and final auditions. They will win the opportunity to sign a trainee contract and receive systematic management and professional training from the entertainment firm.

The auditions are part of the K-pop powerhouse’s “FNC Pick Up Stage” project aimed at launching next-generation artists. More detailed information related to the auditions can be found on the company’s website and its social media, the agency said.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
