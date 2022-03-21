Hybe, FNC to kick off series of US auditions in April

Poster image of “Hybe Multi-label Audition” (Hybe)

Hybe, the agency behind BTS, and FNC Entertainment, the company behind SF9, announced their plans Monday to hold a series of auditions in the US aimed at finding new talents.



Hybe’s seven subsidiaries -- Big Hit Music, Belift Lab, Source Music, Pledis Entertainment, Koz Entertainment, Hybe Labels Japan and Hybe America -- are set to hold their first joint auditions in Las Vegas next month.



“Hybe Multi-label Audition” will take place four times on April 8-9 and April 15-16 there. Anyone who dreams of being a next-generation global artist born between 2003 and 2011 can apply for the audition until April 4, regardless of gender.



Applicants can select their intended fields from singing, rapping and dancing. While Hybe is planning on announcing more detailed information related to the audition, they can be found at Hybe labels audition’s Instagram and its YouTube channel, the agency said.



Hybe subsidiaries’ management clients include BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, Seventeen, Fromis_9 and Zico. Hybe America’s affiliate record firm SB Projects manages globally renowned artists, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and J Balvin.





Promotional image of “2022 FNC Pick Up Stage: USA Tour” (FNC Entertainment)