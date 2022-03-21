 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

About 280,000 sign online petition to oppose relocation of presidential office

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 21, 2022 - 09:20       Updated : Mar 21, 2022 - 09:35
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol gives a press conference on the relocation of Cheong Wa Dae at his transition team's headquarters in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol gives a press conference on the relocation of Cheong Wa Dae at his transition team's headquarters in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

About 280,000 people have signed an online petition on Cheong Wa Dae's website to oppose President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to relocate the presidential office, according to the website Monday.

The petition, posted Thursday, has garnered 279,581 signatures as of Monday morning. The government is obliged to reply when more than 200,000 people support a petition.

On Sunday, Yoon announced a decision to move the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to the defense ministry compound in Seoul's central district of Yongsan, as he wants to move out of a "symbol of imperial power" and get closer to the people.

Under the decision, the defense ministry will be relocated to the Joint Chiefs of Staff building at the compound.

Critics say the relocation of the presidential office would hurt national security and cause unnecessary spending.

The petition criticized Yoon for "forcibly moving specialized facilities of the Ministry of National Defense, the last bastion of national security, for self-satisfaction." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
concert
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114