 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

N. Korea stays mum over suspected artillery shots

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 21, 2022 - 09:14       Updated : Mar 21, 2022 - 11:25
This photo taken Sunday, shows a news report on North Korea's suspected firing of multiple rocket launcher shots earlier in the day being aired on a television at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo taken Sunday, shows a news report on North Korea's suspected firing of multiple rocket launcher shots earlier in the day being aired on a television at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
North Korea's state media remained silent Monday on the country's apparent test-firing of artillery the previous day.

On Sunday, the North fired four suspected shots from its multiple rocket launchers that fell into the Yellow Sea from an unspecified location in South Pyongan Province, according to South Korean military officials.

The North's official media, including the Korean Central News Agency and the Rodong Sinmun newspaper, did not carry any reports on the firing Monday morning amid a view that it seems to have been part of the nation's ongoing wintertime military training.

They usually report on major missile launches and new weapons tests, if presumed successful, the next morning.

Pyongyang's state-controlled media also kept mum on a suspected missile launch last week that ended in failure.

Meanwhile, Seoul's Ministry of Unification, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said it will continue efforts for the stable management of the peninsula's situation and thorough preparations to respond to "all possibilities."

"(We) once again urge North Korea to immediately stop unilateral actions that create tensions and go counter to the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula, and to choose the path of dialogue and cooperation that we and the international community have proposed," ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo told a regular press briefing.

She stressed "mutual respect" is the basis for the development of inter-Korean ties, as it has been agreed between the two Koreas several times, answering a question on North Korean propaganda outlets' criticism of the South. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
concert
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114