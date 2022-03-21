Celltrion USA sales skyrocket 36 times on-year in 2021

This undated image, provided by South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion Inc., shows its DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test. (Celltrion Inc.)

The US subsidiary of South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion Inc. logged record high sales in the US market last year on the back of robust sales of its self-diagnostic kit for COVID-19, officials said Monday.

The annual revenue of Celltrion USA, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of Celltrion, reached 84.6 billion won ($69.6 million) in 2021, sharply up from 2.36 billion won a year earlier.

The Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test, co-developed by Humasis Co., received the US Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization approval.

The product is also supplied through Amazon after Celltrion directly signed a contract with the world's largest online retailer.

Celltrion said Amazon directly buys the self-test kits from Celltrion USA without going through wholesalers. (Yonhap)