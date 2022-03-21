 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Celltrion USA sales skyrocket 36 times on-year in 2021

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 21, 2022 - 09:14       Updated : Mar 21, 2022 - 09:18
This undated image, provided by South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion Inc., shows its DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test. (Celltrion Inc.)
This undated image, provided by South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion Inc., shows its DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test. (Celltrion Inc.)

The US subsidiary of South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion Inc. logged record high sales in the US market last year on the back of robust sales of its self-diagnostic kit for COVID-19, officials said Monday.

The annual revenue of Celltrion USA, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of Celltrion, reached 84.6 billion won ($69.6 million) in 2021, sharply up from 2.36 billion won a year earlier.

The Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test, co-developed by Humasis Co., received the US Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization approval.

The product is also supplied through Amazon after Celltrion directly signed a contract with the world's largest online retailer.

Celltrion said Amazon directly buys the self-test kits from Celltrion USA without going through wholesalers. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
concert
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114