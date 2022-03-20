 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Sports

Teen wins KYGA youth golf tournament

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 20, 2022 - 17:53       Updated : Mar 20, 2022 - 21:20
Hyunkyung Jeong poses with Kim Chang-yeon, president of the Korea Youth Golf Association, after winning the champion’s trophy at the KYGA 17th Ballon Blanc National Youth Golf Tournament on March 15. (KYGA)
Hyunkyung Jeong poses with Kim Chang-yeon, president of the Korea Youth Golf Association, after winning the champion’s trophy at the KYGA 17th Ballon Blanc National Youth Golf Tournament on March 15. (KYGA)

Hyunkyung Jeong, an 11th grader at the Chadwick International School, has won the KYGA 17th Ballon Blanc National Youth Golf Tournament hosted by the Korea Youth Golf Association last week.

Jeong, also known as Ellena, ranked first with a 1-under par in the tournament held at the Baekje Country Club in South Chungcheong Province on March 14-15.

Her win is more meaningful considering she had pulled through windy and foggy weather conditions during the tournament, the association said.

Jeong played in the girl’s golf team at International School Manila in the Philippines in 2018-2020. Last year, she also won the champion’s title at a golf tournament hosted by the Korea Junior Golf Association.

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
concert
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114