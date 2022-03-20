Teen wins KYGA youth golf tournament

Hyunkyung Jeong poses with Kim Chang-yeon, president of the Korea Youth Golf Association, after winning the champion’s trophy at the KYGA 17th Ballon Blanc National Youth Golf Tournament on March 15. (KYGA)
Hyunkyung Jeong, an 11th grader at the Chadwick International School, has won the KYGA 17th Ballon Blanc National Youth Golf Tournament hosted by the Korea Youth Golf Association last week.
Jeong, also known as Ellena, ranked first with a 1-under par in the tournament held at the Baekje Country Club in South Chungcheong Province on March 14-15.
Her win is more meaningful considering she had pulled through windy and foggy weather conditions during the tournament, the association said.
Jeong played in the girl’s golf team at International School Manila in the Philippines in 2018-2020. Last year, she also won the champion’s title at a golf tournament hosted by the Korea Junior Golf Association.
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)