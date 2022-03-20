 Back To Top
National

N. Korea fires 4 suspected shots from multiple rocket launchers into Yellow Sea: officials

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 20, 2022 - 13:40       Updated : Mar 20, 2022 - 13:43
A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. (File Photo - REUTERS)
A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. (File Photo - REUTERS)

North Korea on Sunday fired four suspected shots from its multiple rocket launchers into the Yellow Sea, South Korean military officials said, the latest in a series of provocations that could heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea's National Security Council held an emergency vice-ministerial meeting over the four shots that fell into the western waters during a span of an hour from 7:20 a.m. from an unspecified location in South Pyongan Province, according to officials.

"There were shots believed to be that of North Korea's multiple rocket launchers this morning," an official of the South Korean military said.

"We are maintaining our defense readiness posture while closely following related developments," the official added. (Yonhap)

