 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Sports

Figure skater pulls out of worlds due to COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 18, 2022 - 10:13       Updated : Mar 18, 2022 - 10:16
In this file photo from Feb. 27, 2022, South Korean figure skater Kim Ye-lim performs her free skate at the National Winter Sports Festival at Uijeongbu Indoor Ice Rink in Uijeongbu, some 20 kilometers north of Seoul. (Yonhap)
In this file photo from Feb. 27, 2022, South Korean figure skater Kim Ye-lim performs her free skate at the National Winter Sports Festival at Uijeongbu Indoor Ice Rink in Uijeongbu, some 20 kilometers north of Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korean figure skater Kim Ye-lim has withdrawn from the upcoming world championships after testing positive for COVID-19, the sport's national federation said Friday.

An official with the Korea Skating Union (KSU) said Kim received a positive result from her polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test Thursday night and will not be able to skate at the world championships opening next Wednesday in Montpellier, France. Kim will have to isolate at home for seven days.

The KSU official added that Lee Hae-in, who was next in line among eligible South Korean figure skaters, will replace Kim.

Kim finished ninth in the women's singles at the Beijing Winter Olympics last month. This would have been Kim's second world championship appearance. She finished 11th last year after setting a personal-best 73.63 points in the short program.

The top South Korean qualifier for the worlds, You Young, is already in France. Lee is scheduled to join her on Saturday.

On the men's side, the two Olympians, Cha Jun-hwan and Lee Si-hyeong, will represent South Korea. They, too, will travel to France on Saturday.

You Young finished sixth at Beijing 2022, while Cha ranked fifth, the best Olympic performance by a South Korean male figure skater.

Both skaters are expected to contend for medals in France, with some of the biggest names in their respective events not skating.

The International Skating Union (ISU) has banned all Russian athletes from competing in its event, following the country's invasion of Ukraine. That will rule out the reigning Olympic gold and silver medalists, Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova, and the world record holder Kamila Valieva, who finished fourth in Beijing while competing under the cloud of a doping scandal.

On the men's side, the two skaters who have combined for the last three Olympic gold medals will not be in France. Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan, the 2014 and 2018 champion, has pulled out, citing a right ankle sprain he suffered in Beijing. The American star Nathan Chen, the 2022 gold medalist and the three-time world champion, will skip this year's event due to an unspecified injury. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
concert
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114