 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

UN rapporteur urges provision of vaccines to N. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 18, 2022 - 10:00       Updated : Mar 18, 2022 - 10:02
Tomas Ojea Quintana, UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, speaks at a press conference in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Tomas Ojea Quintana, UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, speaks at a press conference in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The UN special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights has repeated his call for the international community to send enough COVID-19 vaccines to the reclusive country, a report showed Friday.

Tomas Ojea Quintana described it as a "new way" to engage with the North in his report on its human rights situation to be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council next week, with his six-year term ending in August.

"A new way of thinking needs to take hold," the report read. "This can begin with an offer of 60 million vaccines to tackle COVID-19 as the gateway to broader conversations on capacity development, including on food production, healthcare, and water and sanitation to improve the capacity of the state to fulfill its human rights obligations."

He visited Seoul last month to gather information for the annual report. The North, which has a population of over 25 million, has yet to begin an anti-coronavirus inoculation program.

The report also noted "further deterioration" of the human rights situation in the North over the past six years, adding Pyongyang has failed to make "meaningful reform." It called on the nation to urgently invest available resources to ensure basic needs are met and to gradually open its borders. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
concert
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114