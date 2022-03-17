Justice minister tests positive for COVID-19

GWACHEON -- Justice Minister Park Beom-kye has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self-treatment at home, his ministry said Thursday.

Park tested positive in a rapid antigen test late Wednesday night, the justice ministry said, adding he plans to get treatment at his home for a week till Tuesday.

"Park plans to cancel all schedules that require face-to-face contact, such as on-site visits or meetings," the ministry said, noting he will continue to carry out his duty at home through online and video links.

Since mid-February, South Korea began at-home treatment for low-risk COVID-19 patients to focus its medical resources on high-risk patients amid soaring infection cases. (Yonhap)