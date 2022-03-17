 Back To Top
Govt. to inject W1.9tr to develop neighborhoods near US bases

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 17, 2022 - 14:36       Updated : Mar 17, 2022 - 14:42
The interior ministry said Thursday it plans to inject 1.9 trillion won ($1.63 billion) this year to finance development projects in neighborhoods close to current and former US military bases.

The ministry said it finalized the size of this year's fund that will be used in 115 projects in 13 cities and provinces to improve infrastructure where development has remained slow due to restrictions.

The government has injected a combined 13.8 trillion won since 2008 to help develop areas near US military bases. This year's fund represents a 32.8 percent hike from that of 2021.

Projects include a medical cluster complex development plan in Paju, 30 kilometers north of Seoul, worth 224.5 billion won and a library construction project in the southeastern city of Daegu. (Yonhap)

