Seoul Fashion Week to return with first in-person shows since pandemic

Behind the scenes of prerecorded film of CARUSO‘s 2022 fall-winter collection at Seoul Fashion Week (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Undeterred by the raging spread of the omicron variant, Seoul Fashion Week, South Korea‘s biggest fashion event held every March and October, is set to kick off Friday with in-person shows and events for the first time in three years.



Seoul Metropolitan Government, which organizes the biannual fashion event, said the 2022 fall-winter Seoul Fashion Week will run from March 18 to 23 in an online-offline hybrid format. On account of the limited number of on-site participants due to antivirus restrictions, fashion shows will be streamed online through YouTube, Naver TV and TikTok as well.



A total of 35 fashion brands -- 23 established designer brands for the Seoul Collection shows and 12 rookie designer brands for the Generation Next shows -- will be presenting their new collections on the catwalk, while 23 shows have been prerecorded for streaming.



Behind the scenes of prerecorded film of PARTSPARTS’ 2022 fall-winter collection at Seoul Fashion Week (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Behind the scenes of prerecorded film of SLING STONE‘s 2022 fall-winter collection at Seoul Fashion Week (Seoul Metropolitan Government)