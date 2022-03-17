 Back To Top
National

Yoon's scheduled meeting with Japanese ambassador postponed

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 17, 2022 - 14:23       Updated : Mar 17, 2022 - 14:26
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (C) heads to his office in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's scheduled meeting with the Japanese ambassador to South Korea on Thursday has been postponed after the envoy tested positive for the coronavirus, Yoon's spokesperson said.

Yoon had been scheduled to meet with Koichi Aiboshi at 2 p.m., but the meeting has been postponed, Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said, without elaborating on when the meeting will be rescheduled for.

The meeting with Aiboshi was supposed to be Yoon's third encounter with a foreign envoy in Seoul since he won the presidential election last week.

Yoon met with Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming and U.S. Embassy Charge d'Affaires Chris Del Corso on Friday.

Yoon had a phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also on Friday and stressed the importance of resolving pending issues between the two countries in a mutually agreeable manner. (Yonhap)

