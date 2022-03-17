[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul showcases Fairmont Yeoui Blossom tea set



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul is offering a spring-inspired afternoon tea set served at the hotel’s first-floor Atrium Lounge. This season’s high tea set features a collection of cherry blossom-themed desserts and beverages, complemented by a menu of irresistible savory items.



The selection of seven desserts is served on an elegant three-tier tray, and is accompanied by various savory items.



Guests choosing the package are offered a choice of coffee, tea or one of three limited-edition seasonal beverages: Cherry Einspanner, Cherry Blossom Mint Tea and Yeoui-Blossom Lemonade.



The tea set experience is priced at 65,000 won per person, with a minimum order of two guests.



The package runs through May 1, and inquiries can be made at (02) 3395-6000.



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul launches afternoon tea set with Goutal Paris



The Lounge at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents the Spring in Goutal Paris afternoon tea set, featuring romantic desserts handcrafted by the hotel’s own Pastry Team.



Available until May 31, the seasonal afternoon tea set is produced in collaboration with Goutal Paris, the perfumery loved worldwide for its unique fragrances. Spring in Goutal Paris combines the chance to experience some of the brand’s bestselling products while enjoying a selection of colorful desserts.



The selection of nine desserts features designs inspired by the Goutal Paris collection and the radiant colors of spring.



Guests choosing the package are offered a Goutal Iconic Butterfly Kit, comprising miniature bottles of the brand’s iconic Petit Cherie and Rose Pompon scents and butterfly blotters. The tea set is priced at 100,000 won for two guests.



For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6735.



Grand Hyatt Seoul offers Jeju Afternoon tea



Grand Hyatt Seoul hotel’s Gallery, the lobby lounge cafe, starts its Jeju Afternoon Tea promotion, with desserts that resemble Jeju Island’s various colorful flowers and foods made with local ingredients.



A Gujwa carrot cake made with carrots from Gujwa, a region in Jeju famous for its tasty and aromatic carrots, Jeju apple mango tart with sweet mango mousse on top, sweet and sour Hallabong Jasmin Pannacotta and a lychee-looking Canola Honey Litchi Bavaroise are plated on the tea stand to delight guests’ taste buds.



The afternoon tea offers a separate buffet section that includes a selection of hot savories, finger foods, charcuterie, desserts and ice cream.



Jeju Afternoon Tea includes a choice of coffee or tea, which can be upgraded to a glass of Champagne or an Apple Mango Jasmine Fizz cocktail at an additional charge.



The package is available for two guests at 98,000 won. Reservations can be made through Naver or by calling (02) 799-8165.



Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches late-night bar, OUL



A new late-night bar concept at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, OUL, is expecting to be the cocktail shaker for the city’s drinks scene this year.



With its grand opening on March 23, the spacious yet cozy bar equipped with 70 seats sets out to express Seoul’s story through a three-part menu that explores the past, present and future-minded innovations of the city’s long culture of liquor crafting.



The “anju” menu of foods that pair well with drinks includes mouth-watering nibbles such as kimchi bombs and lamb jerky with kimbukak, or traditional fried seaweed and chilli powder.



Street food-inspired plates include lobster tteokbokki, Bada Ramyeon and Korean fried chicken with chili sauce and chipotle mayonnaise. Prices range from 12,000 won to 46,000 won. Inquiries and reservations can be made at (02) 6388-5500.

