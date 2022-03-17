Yoon completes composition of transition team

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (2nd from L) heads to lunch with members of his transition team near his office in Seoul's Jongno Ward on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The remaining members of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team were announced Thursday, including members of the subcommittees for the economy and science and three spokespeople.

Lee Chang-yang, a professor of management engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, was appointed to lead the second subcommittee for economic affairs, Yoon's spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, said during a press briefing.

Also named to the subcommittee were Wang Yun-jong, a professor at Dongduk Women's University, Yoo Woong-hwan, a former executive with SK Telecom, and Ko San, the head of Tide Institute and a former astronaut in training.

Kim said the subcommittee for science, technology and education will be led by Rep. Park Sung-joong of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), where he will be joined by Kim Chang-kyung, a professor at Hanyang University, and Nam Ki-tae, a professor at Seoul National University.

The subcommittee for social affairs, welfare and culture, meanwhile, will be led by Rep. Lim Lee-ja of the PPP, with Ahn Sang-hoon, a Seoul National University professor, Peck Kyong-ran, a professor of medicine at Sungkyunkwan University, and Kim Do-shik, deputy mayor of Seoul, as its other members.

The transition team will have three spokespeople.

Former Rep. Shin Yong-hyeon of the minor opposition People's Party, who helped transition committee Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo during his presidential bid in 2017, will serve as senior spokesperson.

Won Il-hee, a former reporter for broadcaster SBS, and Choi Ji-hyeon, an attorney, will serve as deputy spokespeople.

With Thursday's announcement, the transition team has 24 members, one chairman and one vice chairman in accordance with a related law.

The other members were announced earlier, including former Vice Foreign Minister Kim Sung-han as head of the foreign affairs subcommittee.

There are a total of seven standing subcommittees.

The transition team could formally launch as early as Friday with a signboard hanging ceremony at its office, Yoon's spokesperson said.

Yoon's inauguration is set for May 10. (Yonhap)