[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

In Our Prime
(Korea)
Opened March 9
Drama
Directed by Park Dong-hoon
Lee Hak-sung (Choi Min-sik) works as a school security guard, but is actually a mathematical genius who has defected from North Korea. Hak-sung meets Ji-woo (Kim Dong-hwi), a student who is having a hard time fitting in at school due to his different social background. After finding out about Hak-sung’s talent, Ji-woo asks Hak-sung to tutor him.
Blacklight
(US)
Opened March 9
Action
Directed by Mark Williams
Travis Block (Liam Neeson) is a freelance government operative who is in charge of managing undercover agents. He hopes to retire and spend more time with his family. After the death of one of the agents, Travis discovers an undercover team targeting US citizens. He is now the only one who can stop a catastrophe from happening.
The Batman
(US)
Opened March 1
Action
Directed by Matt Reeves
Ahead of the election for mayor of Gotham, sadistic serial killer the Riddler (Paul Dano) begins murdering key political figures. Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), as Batman, investigates the case with clues at the scene left behind for him. As he investigates the mystery of the psycho criminal, he begins to unravel the message being laid out.
Uncharted
(US)
Opened Feb. 16
Action
Directed by Ruben Fleischer
Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is an ordinary man. One day, he is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Sully (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. However, the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) believes he and his family are the rightful heirs to the treasure.
