[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

In Our Prime



(Korea)



Opened March 9



Drama



Directed by Park Dong-hoon



Lee Hak-sung (Choi Min-sik) works as a school security guard, but is actually a mathematical genius who has defected from North Korea. Hak-sung meets Ji-woo (Kim Dong-hwi), a student who is having a hard time fitting in at school due to his different social background. After finding out about Hak-sung’s talent, Ji-woo asks Hak-sung to tutor him.





Blacklight



(US)



Opened March 9



Action



Directed by Mark Williams



Travis Block (Liam Neeson) is a freelance government operative who is in charge of managing undercover agents. He hopes to retire and spend more time with his family. After the death of one of the agents, Travis discovers an undercover team targeting US citizens. He is now the only one who can stop a catastrophe from happening.





The Batman



(US)



Opened March 1



Action



Directed by Matt Reeves



Ahead of the election for mayor of Gotham, sadistic serial killer the Riddler (Paul Dano) begins murdering key political figures. Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), as Batman, investigates the case with clues at the scene left behind for him. As he investigates the mystery of the psycho criminal, he begins to unravel the message being laid out.



