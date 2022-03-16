US condemns N. Korea's ballistic missile launch, urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue

The United States on Wednesday condemned North Korea's latest missile launch while confirming the North has fired a ballistic missile.

"The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launch," a spokesperson for the US Department of State told Yonhap News Agency in an email.

Seoul earlier said the North fired an unidentified projectile early Wednesday (Seoul time) but that more analysis was required to determine the type of missile launched.

"Like the DPRK's recent test of two intercontinental ballistic missiles, this launch is a clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, and demonstrates the threat the DPRK's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to the DPRK's neighbors and the region as a whole," the department spokesperson added, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The official urged Pyongyang to refrain from further provocations and engage in dialogue.

"We stand with the international community to call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue," the official said on the customary condition of anonymity, adding, "Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad."

Pyongyang has avoided denuclearization talks since late 2019. It also remains unresponsive to recent US overtures.

"We have been and will continue to coordinate closely with our allies and partners to address the threats posed by the DPRK and to advance our shared objective of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the spokesperson said. (Yonhap)