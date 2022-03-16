 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

First on-campus unisex toilet opens at Seoul university

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 16, 2022 - 10:46       Updated : Mar 16, 2022 - 10:48
This undated file photo provided by Sungkonghoe University shows the private university in Seoul (Sungkonghoe University)
This undated file photo provided by Sungkonghoe University shows the private university in Seoul (Sungkonghoe University)

A gender-neutral toilet that can be used by anyone regardless of sex or disability has been installed at a Seoul university for the first time among domestic universities.

Sungkonghoe University said Wednesday it has completed the construction of the unisex toilet on the first basement floor of a lecture building called the New Millennium Hall.

The toilet, named "Everyone's Toilet," is equipped with various convenience facilities, such as voice assistance, automatic doors, Braille blocks, angle mirrors, toilet covers for babies, diaper changing tables, small washbasins and folding chairs, the university said.

Due to the absence of gender distinction, sexual minorities who have different gender identities after birth can also use the unisex toilet without any inconvenience, it added.

Unisex toilets are becoming increasingly common in Western countries but are unfamiliar in Korean society due to concerns about vulnerability to crime.

According to Sungkonghoe University officials, the installation of a unisex toilet was first proposed by a student council in May last year and the school headquarters initially reacted cautiously due to objection from some students. After months of protests by both sides and open discussions, the school finally reached a decision to build the gender-neutral toilet last November.

"The use of the toilet is the most basic and essential element in human life, but some people regard the existing toilets as inconvenient," a school official said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114