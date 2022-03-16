'Zero chance' Yoon will move into Cheong Wa Dae: spokesperson

A spokesperson for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday there is "zero chance" Yoon will move into Cheong Wa Dae and the transition team will continue to look at alternative sites, including the defense ministry compound in Yongsan.

Yoon pledged during the presidential campaign that if elected, he would set up his office in the Seoul government complex in Gwanghwamun and open the Cheong Wa Dae compound to the public.

Since his election, the transition team has been scouting alternative locations, including the defense ministry compound, the Seoul government complex and the adjacent foreign ministry building.

"We are reviewing multiple candidate sites, including Yongsan," Kim Eun-hye, the spokesperson, said during a press briefing. "There is zero chance President-elect Yoon will move into the existing Cheong Wa Dae."

Critics have viewed Cheong Wa Dae as a symbol of an "imperial" presidency due to its location on a secluded compound on the foothills of a mountain just north of Gwanghwamun.

Yoon's predecessors, including President Moon Jae-in, made similar pledges to relocate the presidential office but withdrew them over logistical and security issues.

Kim acknowledged that security has been an issue but vowed to move forward with the deliberation process in light of the president-elect's determination to be closer to the people.

"This is not an issue that can be decided simply as if to announce today or tomorrow," she said. "What I can say for sure is that we will be able to greet the nation from the new presidential office upon inauguration on May 10." (Yonhap)