Prosecutor general vows to continue duty amid pressure to step down

Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo said Wednesday he will faithfully carry out his duties, after a key aide to President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol urged him to decide his course of action in apparent pressure on him to step down voluntarily.

Speculation about Kim's possible resignation emerged after Rep. Kwon Seong-dong, a close confidant of Yoon, said in an interview Tuesday that Kim should decide on his "own course of action" if he is to repeat the "same behavior as shown so far."

"I will faithfully carry out my duty based on the law and principle," Kim told reporters as he arrived at the Supreme Prosecutors Office in Seoul.

Kim, who replaced Yoon as the top prosecutor in June of last year, has often been accused by Yoon's main opposition People Power Party of pro-government bias in leading major investigations.

Kim's term ends in May 2023. (Yonhap)