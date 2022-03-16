 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

6 companies to recall over 92,000 vehicles over faulty parts

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 16, 2022 - 09:21       Updated : Mar 16, 2022 - 09:25
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp. and four other companies will voluntarily recall more than 92,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.

These are the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems with vehicle components.

The six firms, including Ford Sales Service Korea and Porsche Korea, are recalling a combined 92,450 units of 12 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems include a possible oil leakage in the fuel hose system in Kia's Sorento SUV and fragile rear suspension tow link in the Explorer SUV imported by Ford Sales Service Korea, and wiring problems in the rear seat safety belt in Porsche's Taycan electric sports car, it said.

Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers beginning Friday to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114