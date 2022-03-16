6 companies to recall over 92,000 vehicles over faulty parts

Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp. and four other companies will voluntarily recall more than 92,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.

These are the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems with vehicle components.

The six firms, including Ford Sales Service Korea and Porsche Korea, are recalling a combined 92,450 units of 12 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems include a possible oil leakage in the fuel hose system in Kia's Sorento SUV and fragile rear suspension tow link in the Explorer SUV imported by Ford Sales Service Korea, and wiring problems in the rear seat safety belt in Porsche's Taycan electric sports car, it said.

Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers beginning Friday to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said. (Yonhap)