PM to visit Turkey, Qatar this week

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum will visit Turkey and Qatar later this week to discuss ways to strengthen diplomatic ties and expand economic cooperation, his office said Wednesday.

Kim will be in Turkey from Thursday to Saturday during which he will attend the opening ceremony of the 1915 Canakkale Bridge following an invitation from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

The 1915 Canakkale Bridge in northwestern Turkey is the world's longest suspension bridge with a 2,023-meter span between its towers that is built by South Korean and Turkish firms.

Kim is also scheduled to meet with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and hold a meeting with businessmen there to promote business opportunities with South Korean firms.

Kim will then travel to Qatar to meet with his counterpart, Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani.

During his two-day stay in the Middle East nation, Kim will seek to expand cooperation in the energy field, according to his office. Qatar is the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to South Korea.

Kim will return home Monday. (Yonhap)